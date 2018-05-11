Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Not in Friday's lineup
Cuthbert is out of the lineup versus Cleveland on Friday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Cuthbert will head to the bench after going 1-for-3 during Thursday's game, which marked just his second appearance in the lineup since May 4. Alex Gordon will serve as the club's DH while Abraham Almonte (illness) gets a start in center field for the series opener.
