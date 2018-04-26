Cuthbert is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert will take a seat on the pine following six straight starts, going 6-for-24 (.250 average) with one extra-base hit and three runs scored during that span. In his place, Jon Jay will be the DH and Abraham Almonte gets the start in center field.

