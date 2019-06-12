Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Cuthbert is not starting Wednesday against Detroit.
Cuthbert starting 10 games in a row after his contract was purchased on May 31. He's made a good impression, hitting .24/.375/.595 with three homers, far better than the career .252/.303/.378 mark he owned prior to this season. Kelvin Gutierrez gets the start at the hot corner.
