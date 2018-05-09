Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out again Wednesday
Cuthbert is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Wednesday, Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City reports.
Cuthbert will take a seat for the third time in the past four games. In his place, Jorge Soler will be the team's DH while Abraham Almonte gets a start in center field.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Day off Tuesday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of lineup against Blue Jays•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Day off against Angels•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...