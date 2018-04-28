Cuthbert is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert is hitting just .221/.308/.250 through 68 at-bats this season. It's a testament to the Royals' lack of depth that he remains a semi-regular in the lineup. Salvador Perez will start at designated hitter while Drew Butera starts behind the dish in the matinee.

