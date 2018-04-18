Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of lineup against Blue Jays
Cuthbert is not in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cuthbert will head to the bench for the series finale after going 3-for-8 over the past two games. The 25-year-old has struggled to find his footing to start the 2018 campaign, hitting just .231/.340/.256 with one extra-base hit and two RBI over 47 plate appearances. In his place, Jon Jay will DH while Abraham Almonte gets a start in the outfield.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Day off against Angels•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Sitting out Monday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Possible option at first base•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Dealing with intestinal problems•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.