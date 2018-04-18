Cuthbert is not in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cuthbert will head to the bench for the series finale after going 3-for-8 over the past two games. The 25-year-old has struggled to find his footing to start the 2018 campaign, hitting just .231/.340/.256 with one extra-base hit and two RBI over 47 plate appearances. In his place, Jon Jay will DH while Abraham Almonte gets a start in the outfield.