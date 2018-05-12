Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of lineup Saturday
Cuthbert is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Saturday.
Cuthbert will remain on the bench for the fourth time in the past five games as Abraham Almonte gets another start in center field, moving Jon Jay to right and Jorge Soler to the DH spot. Through 28 games this season, Cuthbert is hitting just .204/.295/.316 with three home runs and seven RBI.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...