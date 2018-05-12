Cuthbert is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Saturday.

Cuthbert will remain on the bench for the fourth time in the past five games as Abraham Almonte gets another start in center field, moving Jon Jay to right and Jorge Soler to the DH spot. Through 28 games this season, Cuthbert is hitting just .204/.295/.316 with three home runs and seven RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories