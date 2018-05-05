Cuthbert is not in Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Abraham Almonte will get the start in center field while Jon Jay takes over the designated hitting duties for Saturday's affair. Through 26 games this season, Cuthbert is slashing a pedestrian .207/.295/.326 with three home runs and seven RBI.

