Cuthbert went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Cuthbert's sixth-inning base hit scored a pair of runs and tied the game at 3-3, but the Blue Jays responded with a late rally to take the series opener. With only six home runs and 15 extra-base hits in 200 plate appearances this season, Cuthbert doesn't offer the sort of power production teams value from corner infielders, but he nonetheless seems to have secured an everyday role on the back of his strong contact skills. A .360 BABIP suggests Cuthbert's .295 average may be headed for a significant correction, however.