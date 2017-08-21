Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Plates three in win over Tribe
Cuthbert 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBI during Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Cuthbert has started sparingly since returning from the disabled list Aug. 8, and even after Sunday's strong outing, he projects to return to a depth role. There aren't many fantasy setups where he's a viable option.
