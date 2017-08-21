Play

Cuthbert 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBI during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Cuthbert has started sparingly since returning from the disabled list Aug. 8, and even after Sunday's strong outing, he projects to return to a depth role. There aren't many fantasy setups where he's a viable option.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast