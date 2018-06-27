Cuthbert (back) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this weekend, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert has been sidelined since the middle of May due to a lower-back strain. He will require a few games at the minor-league level before returning to Kansas City, where he will likely slide into a reserve role for the time being. Across 30 games with the Royals, he's hit just .194/.282/.301.

More News
Our Latest Stories