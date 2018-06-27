Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Rehab assignment looming
Cuthbert (back) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this weekend, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Cuthbert has been sidelined since the middle of May due to a lower-back strain. He will require a few games at the minor-league level before returning to Kansas City, where he will likely slide into a reserve role for the time being. Across 30 games with the Royals, he's hit just .194/.282/.301.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Hits disabled list•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Remains out Friday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Leaves with back spasms•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...