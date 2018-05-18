Cuthbert (back) is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Friday, 610 Sports Radio - Kansas City reports.

Cuthbert will remain out of the starting nine for a third straight game after exiting Monday's contest with back spasms. Manager Ned Yost said that Cuthbert was available off the bench the day after his injury, but the 25-year-old has yet to see any time on the field since this issue cropped up. Consider him day-to-day and potentially available during Friday's series opener as a defensive replacement.