Cuthbert (wrist, foot) will resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert had been batting .212 over nine games in his rehab assignment at Omaha before he was shut down last week after fouling a ball off his foot. With any soreness he was experiencing having since subsided, Cuthbert will look to get some more at-bats under his belt before likely being activated later in August. Once that happens, the Royals will likely have to decide if they want to keep Cuthbert or Ramon Torres with the big club as a utility infielder off the bench.