Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Set to begin rehab assignment Monday
Cuthbert (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Cuthbert has been held out of action since June 25 with the sprained left wrist, so he'll likely require a few additional rehab games beyond Monday before the Royals feel comfortable bringing him off the 10-day disabled list. The 24-year-old could displace Ramon Torres as the Royals' top utility infielder once he's cleared to return.
More News
