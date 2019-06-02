Cuthbert went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Texas.

Cuthbert collected three hits -- two of which were infield singles -- but couldn't help the Royals' offense score runs. He's gone 5-for-12 since being called up Friday but has struck out six times in that span. Once Hunter Dozier (side) is healthy, Cuthbert should ride the bench on a regular basis.

