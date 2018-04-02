Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Sitting out Monday
Cuthbert isn't included in the Royals' lineup for Monday's series opener against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
Cuthbert served as the Royals' designated hitter for the club's first two games of the season, going 2-for-5 with a walk and a pair of RBI in those contests. He'll take a seat Monday in favor of Jorge Soler, but Cuthbert should still be in line for at least semi-regular at-bats if he can produce effectively at the plate in his subsequent starts.
More News
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Possible option at first base•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Dealing with intestinal problems•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Retreats to bench Tuesday•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Picks up fourth straight start•
-
Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Plates three in win over Tribe•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.