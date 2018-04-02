Cuthbert isn't included in the Royals' lineup for Monday's series opener against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Cuthbert served as the Royals' designated hitter for the club's first two games of the season, going 2-for-5 with a walk and a pair of RBI in those contests. He'll take a seat Monday in favor of Jorge Soler, but Cuthbert should still be in line for at least semi-regular at-bats if he can produce effectively at the plate in his subsequent starts.