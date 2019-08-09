Cuthbert went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Royals' 10-8 loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old checked in with his eighth long ball of the season with a third-inning two-run shot off Matthew Boyd. He's now hit safely in 11 of out of his last 12 games, boosting his slash line to a solid .293/.326/.450 across 234 plate appearances over that stretch.