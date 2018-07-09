Cuthbert (back) experienced a setback during his last rehab game with Triple-A Omaha on Friday and has been pulled off the minor-league assignment, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert has been on the disabled list since mid-May with the back strain, but he was angling for a return prior to the All-Star break after appearing in six rehab games for Omaha and going 4-for-17 at the dish. A first-half activation no longer looks to be in the cards for Cuthbert, who will likely return to Kansas City to undergo further medical evaluation before the Royals determine his next step. Cuthbert's ongoing absence should translate to steady action for Hunter Dozier at first or third base, contingent on whether Lucas Duda or Mike Moustakas as used as the Royals' designated hitter in a given game.