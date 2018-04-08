Cuthbert is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Cuthbert had started each of the Royals' past three games, going 1-for-12 with a double during that span. The 25-year-old seems to have a fairly clear path to playing time for a rebuilding Kansas City squad, but he won't warrant a pickup in most formats until his bat begins to heat up.

