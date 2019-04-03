Royals' Chris Ellis: Loses roster spot
The Royals designated Ellis for assignment Wednesday.
Ellis was a Rule 5 selection this winter, so even if he goes unclaimed off waivers, the Royals would have to offer him back to his previous organization (St. Louis) as a non-roster player. The right-hander made one appearance out of the bullpen during his time with Kansas City, tossing a scoreless inning.
