Royals' Chris Ellis: Traded to Kansas City
The Rangers traded Ellis to the Royals on Thursday immediately following the Rule 5 draft.
Ellis was picked seventh in the draft by the Rangers before getting flipped to Kansas City, likely in exchange for cash considerations. The 26-year-old spent a majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level within the Cardinals' organization, logging a 3.76 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 7.7 K/9. Ellis has the ability to serve as a starting pitcher or multi-inning reliever for the Royals moving forward.
