Stratton signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The deal also includes a $4.5 million player option for 2025, per Rogers. Stratton operated as a multi-inning reliever for the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023 and posted a combined 3.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB across 82.2 regular-season innings. He'll likely reprise that sort of bullpen workhorse role with Kansas City.