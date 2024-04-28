Stratton (2-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take the loss versus the Tigers on Saturday.

Stratton had his worst outing of the season, as the Tigers rallied against him in the seventh inning. He's allowed multiple runs in three of his 12 appearances, but he's maintained scoreless efforts in the other nine. Saturday's poor showing skewed his ratios to a 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP, while his 11:10 K:BB over 13 innings is far from an encouraging sign. Stratton has a save, two holds and a blown save, and it's unlikely one bad appearance will cost him late-inning looks in the long run.