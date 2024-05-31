Stratton (2-3) took the loss and a blown save Thursday versus the Twins, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Stratton worked the sixth inning, relieving starter Daniel Lynch while the Royals were ahead 4-3. That lead didn't hold, as Stratton gave up an RBI single to Max Kepler and a three-run triple to Carlos Correa before John Schreiber finished off the frame. While Stratton has kept runs off the board in seven of his 10 appearances in May, he's allowed seven runs with an 11:6 K:BB over 11 innings for the month. He's at a poor 6.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB with three saves, three holds and two blown saves over 24 innings this season, serving as an occasional high-leverage option.