Stratton earned a save against the Athletics on Thursday by retiring both batters he faced.

Regular closer James McArthur was deployed in a high-leverage situation in the seventh frame and ended up with the victory despite allowing two hits and two walks over one inning of work. That left the door to a save chance open for Stratton, who entered Thursday with three saves on the season but none since May 20. Stratton got the job done against Oakland in a tough spot, as he entered with two runners on base and just one out. The right-hander could see a few additional ninth-inning opportunities along the way, though McArthur remains the favorite for saves for the Royals.