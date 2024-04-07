Stratton registered the save Saturday versus the White Sox, striking out one in a perfect inning.

One night after James McArthur rescued Will Smith to net a save, Royals manager Matt Quatraro turned to Stratton in the ninth up three with the top of the lineup due for the White Sox. He disposed of the side on just 12 pitches to record his first save of the season and 13th of his career. Nick Anderson got the hold in this one with a scoreless eighth inning, although he had to pitch around a double and a walk. The Kansas City bullpen situation could continue to be a headache for fantasy managers to figure out. Stratton has thrown his hat in the ring, but he's one of maybe five options Quatraro could potentially look to when the next save opportunity arises.