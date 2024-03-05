Stratton has allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two Cactus League innings.

Stratton signed with the Royals in December. The 33-year-old figures to have a decent chance to make the Opening Day roster, at least as a multi-inning relief option. He posted a 3.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 81:25 K:BB, one save and seven holds over 82.2 innings between the Cardinals and the Rangers last season. Stratton has occasionally been a setup man, but he tends to allow too many baserunners to be truly effective in a late-inning role.