The Royals acquired Alexander, right-hander Andrew Hoffmann and outfielder Drew Waters from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander has produced a .258 average with 15 homers, 43 RBI, 41 runs and 13 stolen bases over 271 at-bats in 68 games with Double-A Mississippi this season. However, as a 25-year-old, he's overage for the level and isn't viewed as a major prospect. He'll likely report to Double-A Northwest Arkansas with his new organization.