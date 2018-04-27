Royals' Clay Buchholz: Making another start at Triple-A
Buchholz will make another start for Triple-A Omaha on Friday at Colorado Springs, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
There was some speculation earlier in the week that Buchholz would join the Royals to start in Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox, but the team is instead opting to promote Trevor Oaks. The 33-year-old has allowed only one run over 11 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season and is nearing a return to major-league readiness, according to manager Ned Yost.
