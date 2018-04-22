Royals' Clay Buchholz: Moves to Triple-A
Buchholz was promoted to Triple-A Omaha and started for the affiliate Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Though Buchholz doesn't currently have a spot on the Royals' 40-man roster, the Sunday start may have been a de facto audition for when the big club requires a sixth starter later this week. Buchholz formed a battery with a rehabbing Salvador Perez (knee), potentially setting the stage for the two to work in tandem for one half of a doubleheader April 28 against the White Sox. Buchholz has had a rough go of things at the major-league level the past two seasons and was limited to just 7.1 innings in 2017 before suffering a torn forearm flexor tendon, but he looks to be healthy after inking a minor-league deal with the Royals in March. The right-hander shined in his first start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on April 17, covering four scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five.
More News
-
Royals' Clay Buchholz: Heads to Double-A•
-
Royals' Clay Buchholz: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Royals' Clay Buchholz: Signs with Royals•
-
Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Expects to be ready for spring training•
-
Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Hopeful for September return•
-
Phillies' Clay Buchholz: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...