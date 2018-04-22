Buchholz was promoted to Triple-A Omaha and started for the affiliate Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Though Buchholz doesn't currently have a spot on the Royals' 40-man roster, the Sunday start may have been a de facto audition for when the big club requires a sixth starter later this week. Buchholz formed a battery with a rehabbing Salvador Perez (knee), potentially setting the stage for the two to work in tandem for one half of a doubleheader April 28 against the White Sox. Buchholz has had a rough go of things at the major-league level the past two seasons and was limited to just 7.1 innings in 2017 before suffering a torn forearm flexor tendon, but he looks to be healthy after inking a minor-league deal with the Royals in March. The right-hander shined in his first start for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on April 17, covering four scoreless innings and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five.