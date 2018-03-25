The Royals reassigned Buchholz (forearm) to minor-league camp Sunday, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports reports.

The move is hardly surprising as the Royals only just signed Buchholz on March 19. The 33-year-old missed most of the 2017 season after undergoing elbow surgery last April, and will likely have to prove himself with Triple-A Omaha if he is to earn a major-league opportunity in 2018.