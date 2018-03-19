Buchholz signed with the Royals on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal will pay Buchholz $1.5 million if he makes the roster, with another $250,000 in incentives. He picked one of the easier rosters to crack, but it's unclear at the moment what kind of pitcher Buchholz is. He underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in April after just his second start of the year and missed the remainder of the season. In 2016, he posted a 4.78 ERA with a 5.32 xFIP. He's had good seasons in the past, but he's now 33 and coming off of a major injury. He's likely safe to ignore in the majority of leagues until he proves he's healthy and effective.