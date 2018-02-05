Mortensen signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 32-year-old toiled in the Marlins organization last season, logging innings at both Double- and Triple-A. He struggled to the tune of a 7.80 ERA at the higher level, making it hard to believe he'll be anything more than an organizational depth piece moving forward. Mortensen does have a fair amount of MLB experience to his name at the very least, but his recent performance likely makes that a moot point.