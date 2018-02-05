Royals' Clayton Mortensen: Inks MiLB deal with Royals
Mortensen signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
The 32-year-old toiled in the Marlins organization last season, logging innings at both Double- and Triple-A. He struggled to the tune of a 7.80 ERA at the higher level, making it hard to believe he'll be anything more than an organizational depth piece moving forward. Mortensen does have a fair amount of MLB experience to his name at the very least, but his recent performance likely makes that a moot point.
-
Podcast: Early-round questions
We’ll provide some clarity on several early-round picks and discuss strategies for dynasty...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...