Asche agreed to a minor-league deal with the Royals on Thursday.

After six years in the Phillies' organization, Asche linked up with the White Sox prior to the 2017 campaign. He failed to impress in his 19 games with the big-league club (going 6-for-57 at the plate), but he put up arguably the best numbers of his career with Triple-A Charlotte. In 347 plate appearances, the veteran slashed .292/.392/.495 with 14 long balls. Despite his minor-league success, he became a free agent at season's end and will now look to put together a strong spring training performance with hopes of working his way onto the rebuilding Royals' Opening Day roster.