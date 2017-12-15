Royals' Cody Asche: Signs deal with Royals
Asche agreed to a minor-league deal with the Royals on Thursday.
After six years in the Phillies' organization, Asche linked up with the White Sox prior to the 2017 campaign. He failed to impress in his 19 games with the big-league club (going 6-for-57 at the plate), but he put up arguably the best numbers of his career with Triple-A Charlotte. In 347 plate appearances, the veteran slashed .292/.392/.495 with 14 long balls. Despite his minor-league success, he became a free agent at season's end and will now look to put together a strong spring training performance with hopes of working his way onto the rebuilding Royals' Opening Day roster.
More News
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Accepts outright assignment to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Headed to minors•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Manager sends message•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Out of lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Cody Asche: Sits out third consecutive day•
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...