Ragans did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out nine.

Ragans turned in yet another dominant performance, holding the Pirates scoreless across seven frames while fanning nine batters. The southpaw has now recorded back-to-back scoreless starts and boasts a 1.72 ERA and a 53:9 K:BB in August (36.2 innings). He's tentatively scheduled to take on the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium for his next start.