Ragans (3-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks over five innings against St. Louis. He struck out five.

Ragans made his fourth start of the season Saturday and entered the contest having allowed just two runs in 17.2 innings to go along with a 22:4 K:BB as a starter, but he struggled mightily with the Cardinals. He served up four runs while setting a season high in walks and tying his season high in hits allowed. Ragans is tentatively scheduled for a potential bounce-back start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field next week.