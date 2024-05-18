Ragans (3-3) earned the win Friday against the Athletics, allowing two hits and two walks over seven shutout innings. He struck out seven.

Ragans dominated a weak Oakland offense Friday night, yielding just one single and one double over his seven innings. The Kansas City southpaw generated a solid 15 whiffs to produce his seven punchouts. Despite two seven-run outings in 2024, Ragans' ERA now stands at 3.70 over 56 innings. The 26-year-old is scheduled to make his next start against the Tigers at home.