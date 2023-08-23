Ragans (5-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two hits over six scoreless innings while striking out 11 in a 4-0 win over Oakland.

Ragans blanked the A's for six innings Wednesday, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts en route to his third win in his last five starts. The 25-year-old southpaw has been quietly excellent since he was recalled from Triple-A on Aug 2, pitching to a 1.93 ERA while recording 44 strikeouts in five starts (32.2 innings). Ragans' ERA is down to 3.66 with a 1.27 WHIP and 71:24 K:BB across 59 innings between Kansas City and Texas this season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week against Pittsburgh.