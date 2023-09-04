Ragans (6-4) earned the win Monday against the White Sox, allowing two runners (one hit and one hit-by-pitch) over six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Ragans' amazing renaissance continued on Monday afternoon as he retired the first 13 batters faced. In total, he only had to face 19 total batters to record 18 outs while generating 22 swings-and-misses. Ragans has been elite since debuting for the Royals on July 15. In eight starts since then, he's had a 1.51 ERA and 11.9 K/9 over 47.2 innings.