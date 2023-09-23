Ragans (7-4) yielded two runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and picking up a win over Houston.

Ragans gave up a run in each of the first two innings but was able to limit the damage and earn a win in his quality start. It was a solid rebound after the Astros tagged him for five runs in his last appearance but he's now walked 12 batters over his last 17.2 frames. Ragans owns a 2.34 ERA and an 81:23 K:BB in 11 starts since joining the Royals. He's lined up to take the mound in Detroit next week.