Ragans allowed two runs on one hit and six walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Ragans was cruising for most of the game until the wheels fell off in the sixth. He got the first two batters out of the frame but then proceeded to walk four straight and threw two very wild pitches that allowed two runs to score before he wound up being replaced in the inning by Taylor Clarke. It was an uncharacteristic ending to the outing for Ragans, who is fresh off winning the August AL pitcher of the month honors. The 25-year-old now boasts a 1.69 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 69:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings since debuting with the Royals on July 15. He's lined up for a tough matchup against the Astros in the new week.