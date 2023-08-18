Ragans (4-4) permitted three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings to collect a win Friday versus the Cubs. He struck out nine.

Ragans had a rough fourth inning when the Cubs dinged him for three runs on five hits. He was in control otherwise, allowing just five baserunners and no runs across his other five frames. Ragans induced 14 swinging strikes on 106 pitches and his final pitch of the game was actually his hardest thrown, as he hit 98.4 mph in getting Patrick Wisdom to go down swinging to end the sixth. It's a nice bounce-back effort from Ragans after he was shaky against the Cardinals in his last outing.