Ragans came away with a no-decision Saturday, surrendering five runs on six hits and two walks over six-plus innings as the Royals downed the Astros 10-8. He struck out seven.

The southpaw blanked Houston for four innings before beginning to unravel, but after putting the first two batters aboard in the seventh, Ragans still left the mound in line for his seventh win before Collin Snider served up a game-tying homer to Jose Altuve. Ragans has been a revelation since being acquired from Texas in the Aroldis Chapman deal, delivering a 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 59.1 innings over his first 10 starts for Kansas City. He lines up for a rematch with the Astros back in Houston next weekend.