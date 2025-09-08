Ragans (shoulder) struck out seven and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk across three innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Omaha.

Pitching in a game setting for the first time since June 5, Ragans had been expected to cover just two frames Sunday, but he ended up tacking on an extra inning to his workload after retiring six of the first seven batters he faced. Ultimately, Ragans tossed 45 pitches (34 strikes) in the rehab start, inducing 12 swings and misses while flashing a fastball that sat around 95 miles per hour. Ragans will likely need two more rehab outings to build his pitch count up to a typical starter's workload, though it's possible the Royals pull him off the minor-league assignment earlier than that if they're content with him making an abbreviated start or two in the big leagues upon his return from the 60-day injured list.