Royals' Cole Ragans: Looks good in rehab start

Ragans (elbow) struck out three batters and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk across 4.1 innings Saturday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha.

Seeing his first game action in two weeks, Ragans came through with a positive outing at Omaha, recording 13 outs on 68 pitches (44 strikes) while averaging 95.2 mph with his fastball during the start. Per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, manager Matt Quatraro said that Ragans is scheduled to return to Kansas City this week for further evaluation before the Royals decide on the lefty's next steps. Quatraro noted that a return from the 15-day injured list after just one rehab start is a "possibility" for Ragans, who could re-enter the rotation as soon as Friday's road game against the Rangers.