Ragans allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in Monday's loss to Boston. He struck out 11 and did not factor in the decision.

Ragans gave up an unearned run in the third inning followed by another run in the fifth. He's been terrific over his last three MLB appearances, compiling a 22:4 K:BB while allowing just two earned runs over 17.2 frames. His 11 punchouts and 18 whiffs Monday were both new career highs. Ragans' next outing is projected to at home against the Cardinals.