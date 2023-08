Kansas City recalled Ragans from Triple-A Omaha ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Mets.

Ragans pitched pretty well in a spot start for the Royals last month against the Rays, but the 25-year-old left-hander owns a career 5.06 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 54:32 K:BB in 69.1 total innings of work at the major-league level. He is not a recommended fantasy streamer versus New York.