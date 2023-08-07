Ragans is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Kansas City ranks 27th in the majors this season with a 5.19 ERA from its starting pitchers, so Ragans will unsurprisingly stick around in the rotation after he submitted a gem of an outing his last time out Wednesday against the Mets. In that start -- his second of the season after he tossed five innings of one-run ball against the Rays on July 15 -- Ragans struck out eight over six shutout frames and scattered seven hits and one walk. He'll tentatively line up for two starts this week, with his second turn likely to come Saturday versus the Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium.