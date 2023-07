Ragans will be called up from Triple-A Omaha to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Ragans holds a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP through five starts in Triple-A, and Saturday will mark his first start in the majors this season. He made 17 appearances out of the bullpen with Texas, putting up a 5.92 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 24.1 frames. Ragans has only made four appearances of two innings or more in the majors this season, so he'll likely be relieved relatively quickly Saturday.