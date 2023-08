Ragans will be promoted from Triple-A Omaha to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday's start was originally supposed to go to Alec Marsh, but Marsh's start will be pushed back to the weekend because he entered Tuesday's game out of the bullpen. Ragans holds a 4.13 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 28.1 innings in Triple-A this season, but he surrendered just one run over five innings during his start against the Rays on July 15.